SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Library announced this week they had achieved a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2019. The library says the accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of ebooks and audiobooks along with the creative ways the library has served its community with digital services. San Diego County Library is one of 73 systems around the world – including standalone libraries and consortia – that surpassed one million checkouts.

“Our ebook collection is a kind of infinite bookshelf with so many compelling works available,” said Migell Acosta, County Library Director at San Diego County Library. “Our downloadable audiobooks will make your daily commute productive. You can get instant access to our ebook library with just your mobile phone number and save a trip to the library.”

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through San Diego County Library's digital collection in 2019:

1. The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. Educated by Tara Westover

5. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through San Diego County Library's digital collection in 2019:

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Educated by Tara Westover

4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis