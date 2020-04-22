SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Different San Diego County mayors are joining forces to plan "a coordinated, safe and regional plan for the eventual re-opening of local beaches and bays," according to Gustavo Portela, the Press Secretary for the City of San Diego.

San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, and San Diego Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland, will host a media conference on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it live at the top of this page.

Coastal city mayors have been discussing how they will eventually reopen the shorelines. The working plan does not have a specific timeline for when the beaches can safely reopen.

"The plan aims to enable access to beaches when public health officials determine the appropriate time, while still maintaining mandated levels of public health and safety in accordance with state and county orders," said Portela.

The San Diego Regional Aquatic Lifesaving Emergency Response Taskforce approved the two-phase plan was unanimously approved on Tuesday.

"Cities and agencies will be ready to implement this regional plan when the County has enough data related to COVID-19 cases to substantiate modifying the public health order," said Portela.

The City of San Diego said that the California Department of State Parks and Recreation, San Diego Unified Port District and County of San Diego have been working closely with the mayors and their city managers on this reopening effort.

This news comes after some protesters in Encinitas on Sunday called for beaches to reopen. The public Facebook group, Free Encinitas, put the event message out last week and asked for the community to come out in support.

Crista Curtis organized the demonstration which included surfers, hikers and others all backing the same message.

"There was no need to close the [Coastal] Rail Rrail," said Curtis. "It’s time to start opening the beaches back up."

All 280 of California's state parks are closed, including nine state beach areas in San Diego County.

RELATED: Encinitas couple speaks out about ticket for violating social distancing guidelines

RELATED: San Diego beaches are now closed

RELATED: Oceanside, Coronado to close beaches late Friday evening

On April 10, the CDC released guidelines on beach safety during the pandemic.