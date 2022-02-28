San Diego County Mobile Crisis Response Team provides help to those with mental health issues

The county's MCRT program offers a field-based non-law enforcement response to those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, along with other community leaders gave an update Monday on the progress it's made on the San Diego County Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT).

Piloted in January 2021, and expanded countywide in December, the county's MCRT program offers a field-based non-law enforcement response to help those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

"It isn't just a program or public education campaign--this is about taking care of one another. And I would venture to say, that every single one of us knows someone in our lives who's been impacted by mental health injury or by substance abuse issues," Chair Fletcher said.

County leaders said this innovative approach demonstrates the effectiveness of a trained clinical/peer response to engage someone with a mental health, drug, or alcohol crisis, and connect people to care, for situations that do not involve threads of violence.

With MCRTs now rolling regionwide, San Diego County and mental health leaders will provide the latest engagement numbers and kick off a public messaging campaign that will include data on clients served, the countywide media campaign, and stakeholder engagement efforts.

If you need to get in touch with someone from the Mobile Crisis Response Team, you can call (888) 724-7240.

