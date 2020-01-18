SAN DIEGO — Marriage licenses will be issued and wedding ceremonies performed on Valentine's Day, according to the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's office.



Those wishing to tie the knot on the romantic holiday, Feb. 14, at a county office were encouraged to make an appointment, said Ernie Dronenburg, county clerk.



"We are excited to offer walk-in services at our historic downtown office on the waterfront for Valentine's Day and don't want couples to miss their chance at a Valentine's Day wedding," Dronenburg said.



The downtown office, at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for marriage licenses and ceremony appointments. Couples may walk in at the downtown location, but appointments are required at county offices in Chula Vista, San Marcos and Santee.



Appointments may be scheduled at www.sdarcc.com or by calling 619-237- 0502. The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70. For a ceremony conducted by a county staff member in English or Spanish, there is an additional $88 fee.