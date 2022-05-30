San Diego County offices to close for Memorial Day

All county offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, May 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, May 30 for the Memorial Day holiday.

County- and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Monday and will resume normal hours Tuesday. Mobile Xpress vaccination and testing clinics will be open. To check to see which vaccination sites and testing sites are open, click here.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, except for the following locations:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

All County offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, May 31.