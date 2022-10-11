San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday

County offices will resume normal hours on Monday, Nov. 14.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day.

All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.

During normal business hours, all County parks and campgrounds will be open Friday with the following exceptions:

The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed, but the park will be open for regularly scheduled practices and games.

The Lakeside Community Center and its Teen Center/REC Club will be closed.

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed.

The Spring Valley Community Center, the Spring Valley Gym, and its Teen Center/REC Club will be closed.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

