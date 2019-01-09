SAN DIEGO — County of San Diego offices and libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.

All essential County services including law enforcement and emergency animal control continue as they do during all holidays.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks also remain open during normal business hours, except the following facilities, which will be closed:

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gym

Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers/REC Clubs

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

4S Ranch Sports Park Office

All County offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.