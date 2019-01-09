SAN DIEGO — County of San Diego offices and libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
All essential County services including law enforcement and emergency animal control continue as they do during all holidays.
County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks also remain open during normal business hours, except the following facilities, which will be closed:
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Spring Valley Gym
- Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers/REC Clubs
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- 4S Ranch Sports Park Office
All County offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.