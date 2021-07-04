San Diego County offices closed Monday in observance of Independence Day

Essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal services will be open. County libraries and animal shelters will be closed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County of San Diego offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, except for essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal services.

County parks, trails, campgrounds and day-use parks will be open for regular hours except for the following centers, which will be closed for the day:

· Fallbrook Community Center

· Lakeside Community Center

· Lakeside Teen Center/Rec Club

· Spring Valley Gym

· Spring Valley Community Center

· Spring Valley Teen Centers/Rec Club

· 4S Ranch Sports Park office