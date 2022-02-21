San Diego County offices to close for Presidents Day

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will be uninterrupted through the holiday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County of San Diego offices, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will be uninterrupted through the holiday.

Several County-operated COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will continue to operate during the holiday, including the vaccine sites at the North Coastal Live Well Health Center in Oceanside and the South Region Live Well Center in Chula Vista. COVID-19 testing will be offered at Cal State San Marcos, the Lemon Grove Senior Center, Border View YMCA, and Encanto Southern Baptist Church.

San Diego County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, but the following will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Lakeside Teen Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

Spring Valley Teen Center

4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office

Camping reservations can be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations webpage, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.