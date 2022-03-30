San Diego County offices to close Thursday, March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day

All County offices will resume normal business hours Friday, April 1.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Thursday, March 31 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.

About half of the County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will be closed Thursday and will resume normal hours Friday. State-operated vaccination and testing sites will be open. To check to see which vaccination sites and testing sites are open, visit here.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, except for the following locations:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office

Community Teen Centers

Camping reservations can always be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations web page, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.