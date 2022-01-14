San Diego County offices will close for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.
County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will also remain open Monday.
County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will be open during normal business hours, but the following facilities will be closed:
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Spring Valley Gymnasium
- Lakeside Teen Center
- Spring Valley Teen Center
- 4S Ranch Sports Park Office
The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be available, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.
County offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.