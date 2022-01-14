San Diego County offices will close for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.

County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will also remain open Monday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will be open during normal business hours, but the following facilities will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

Lakeside Teen Center

Spring Valley Teen Center

4S Ranch Sports Park Office

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be available, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.