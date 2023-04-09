East Village residents say homelessness severe in their neighborhood, call on County for change

San Diego Health and Human Services asks public for input on draft action plan.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is putting together an action plan to help solve and prevent homelessness and the community is being asked to weigh in. Some East Village residents want to see the county's solution have an impact on their neighborhood.

"It's pretty sad. I just see people who need help," said East Village resident Cindy Cook.

Cook says you'll often find piles of trash and even drug residue on the sidewalks of East Village.

"It's heartbreaking for us as neighbors to see this everyday because we feel often helpless and want to do more for them," she said.

She and other neighbors have made phone calls on behalf of the unhoused to get them help but say they're often told there's a waitlist.

"What we need is immediate intervention for people dying on the street," said Giorgio Kirylo, an East Village resident.

San Diego County Health and Human Services is asking community members to share their perspective as the department works on a draft action plan for homeless solutions and prevention.

"I think we need to focus right now on the immediate needs and getting people to safe places. Everyone needs to feel safe both the unhoused and housed," Cook said.

Residents want to see more immediate action, emergency housing and quickly getting people into mental health treatment.

"You can't just have a pay by contact. You can't have a social worker that just asks your name, how you're doing and leave a pamphlet," Kirylo said.

Goals in the draft action plan include cutting down evictions by 20 percent each year and making sure more people get into housing after they leave outreach programs.

"Let's focus on basic human needs and safety, lets focus on safety first," Cook said.

The community can weigh in on the draft plan until Sept. 15. Find details, here.