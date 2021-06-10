San Diego County officials weigh in on L.A.'s new proof of vaccination requirement

County officials say some businesses in San Diego are already asking for proof of vaccination but there are no plans to issue a similar mandate.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of Los Angeles will now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before you can be indoors at most public establishments.

Los Angeles City Council members passed the new requirement earlier Wednesday and it’ll be one of the strictest of its kind in the country.

Even as positive tests and hospitalizations decline in Los Angeles, the number of people there getting vaccinated has dropped dramatically. County officials say some businesses in San Diego are already asking for proof of vaccination and issuing a similar mandate is something they want to avoid.

“Well, every region has got to do what they think is best. I’m really proud that here in San Diego, we have one of the highest rates of vaccination, arguably, of anywhere in America. Almost 90% of eligible San Diegans have gotten a vaccination,” said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Fletcher said San Diego County has no immediate plans to issue a mandate like the one passed in Los Angeles. L.A.’s City Council will require anyone entering indoor venues like restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers and concert halls, to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“Many of these businesses, right now they can’t hire people. They’re having problems with staffing. Now, if they’re going to be having problems with people showing up. I think that’s going to be devastating to this economy and businesses that can’t get out of the ringer here,” said Jim Desmond, San Diego County Board Supervisor, from District 5.

L.A. businesses caught in violation of the mandate will receive a warning and then fines up to $5,000. The Public Health Director also said 60% of L.A.’s 10.3 million residents have been fully vaccinated. City and health officials believe the mandate will encourage more Angelinos to get vaccinated.

“Given the extremely high rate of vaccinations in San Diego County, given the declining number of cases, declining hospitalizations, it just doesn’t seem that this would be the time to impose that additional burden,” Fletcher said.

L.A.’s proof of vaccine requirement is scheduled to go into effect on November 6. It’ll stay in effect until the city’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 is lifted.