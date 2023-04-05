San Diego County: How to drive safely in the rain

A storm will hit Thursday morning, rain is expected to hit hardest during the morning commute. San Diego County released tips for those driving in the rain.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A storm is hitting San Diego County Thursday morning, the heaviest rain is forecasted to hit during the morning commute. The brunt of the storm is expected to hit in north County and in Los Angeles.

National Weather Service forecasts milder rain conditions in San Diego, but wet conditions are expected to make slick roads.

The San Diego County's Department of Public Works road division and the Office of Emergency Services sent out safety precautions drivers should take this morning when heading to work:

Slow down to avoid getting into an accident and give the cars in front of you extra distance.

Allow yourself at least an extra 15 minutes or so to arrive at your destination to adjust for slower traffic.

Turn on your headlights

Drive toward middle lanes, water gathers in outside lanes

Defog your windows for better visibility and check your windshield wipers and replace if necessary

Avoid driving through deep water and test your brakes afterward to make sure they've dried out and are working properly.

If you start hydroplaning: Keep your steering wheel straight and take your foot off the accelerator. Do not brake aggressively

Never drive through a flooded roadway if you cannot see the pavement.