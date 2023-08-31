San Diego County remembers those who died from overdose

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. This is the world's most extensive campaign to end overdose and eliminate the stigma associated.

SAN DIEGO — On August 31, people all over the world are observing International Overdose Awareness Day. This global event marks years of effort, starting in 2001, to reduce overdose deaths, eliminate the stigma associated with drug-related deaths and permanent injuries.

This year's theme was "recognizing those people who go unseen," as it highlights the lives of those altered by overdose, their families as well as the medical professionals.

"On May 5th, of that same year [2021], Connor took one pill before going to school that day and died within minutes. I cannot bring my son back, but I know speaking today as well as at many San Diego County events, I'm hoping I make a difference in fighting this epidemic," Laura White said at the press conference.

Local leaders, families of lost loved ones, and advocates called for action and for more awareness on the issue. They addressed not only enforcement but also the root causes of addiction.

"Instead of just thinking that if we stop the supply, the demand that we have is going to stop. And that is not the case. We need to not only stop the supply, but we need to work more on the demand because if we don't have the drugs that doesn't mean the people that are addicted are not going to be addicts and not have these issues anymore," Karie Gonzales said.

San Diego County commemorated the event on Thursday outside the County Administration Building, marked by purple flags. There were over 1,300 flags present, representing the 1,300 people who lost their lives to drugs and alcohol in San Diego County last year.

In 2022, the youngest victim was 15 and the oldest was 78.