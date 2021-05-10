School board members ask for law enforcement help after string of threats, disruptions

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After months of dealing with meeting disruptions and personal threats, school boards across San Diego and beyond are asking for help. Most of the backlash is related to mask and vaccine mandates. School board meetings across the country have turned into yelling matches. In some cases, people have been assaulted. “We’re not used to this level of harassment, verbal abuse and threats,” said Dr. Darshana Patel, a member of the Poway Unified School Board. Dr. Patel is also president of the San Diego School Boards Association.

Last month, her board was forced to end its meeting after protesters barged in.



In San Diego County alone, Dr. Patel said about 10 districts have recently had disruptive meetings, making it difficult to do their jobs.



"There's important time-sensitive information going on for the business of our school district and when our meetings get disrupted like this we can't perform that business and it's our students who suffer ultimately," said Dr. Patel.



The California School Boards Association sent a letter asking both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta to encourage local law enforcement agencies to step in, saying they do little to help because there's no standard protocol.



"This is not the norm, but we're seeing more cases that we’re more than comfortable with where when the law enforcement agency does report, they're not enforcing the mask mandates or compliance with other laws," said CSBA spokesperson Troy Flint.



Flint said it's not just about disruptions at meetings. School board members have been threatened, even followed.



In Coronado, following a tortilla throwing incident at a basketball game, a school board member's address was posted online, and tortillas were left on her windshield.



Both Flint and Dr. Patel said intervention is needed now before things get worse.



"We want them to recognize there's a serious issue and take action that could prevent a tragedy," said Flint.

