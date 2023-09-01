San Diego County Sheriff, Supervisors, and Assessor sworn into office

Ceremonial Swearing in Ceremony happened today, January 9, at the County Administration Building.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Six newly-elected and returning officials were sworn in today, January 9, at the County Administration Center, including the new County Sheriff and Assessor.

Among those sworn in at today's ceremony included, Fourth District Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Fifth District Supervisor Jim Desmond, Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez, District Attorney Summer Stephan, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks and Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan McAllister.

Fletcher, who won a decisive victory for his second term on the Board of Supervisors, served as board chair for the past two one-year terms. Instead of seeking a third term, he threw his support behind Supervisor Nora Vargas for the role in December.

"In four years, and despite the difficult circumstances brought on by a global pandemic, we fundamentally changed the way San Diego County supports our community," he said. "We have made tremendous progress, but there is more to be done. Many of the policies and programs we introduced during my first term have recently launched or are about to launch."

Fletcher has said he is considering a run for state Senate.

The terms of office formally began on Jan. 2 at noon. Each official was administered the oath of office prior to the start of their respective terms. The swearing-in ceremony will be an opportunity to publicly state the oath of office and deliver brief remarks.