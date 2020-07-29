San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of molesting minors set for arraignment

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of molesting three minors was slated to be arraigned Wednesday.



Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, was taken into custody by Chula Vista police last week following a nearly four-month investigation, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.



Fleer, a member of the sheriff's jail and court-services unit, was booked on suspicion of 15 felony charges, including lewd acts with a person 14 or 15 years old, luring a minor for purposes of committing a sex offense and oral copulation with a person under age 16.



The case came to light April 9, when San Diego County Crime Stoppers received tips regarding an unidentified man who allegedly had engaged in sex acts with a juvenile, according to Peak.



"Investigators were able to identify the suspect and also determine that there were two additional underage victims," the lieutenant said, adding that the alleged offenses "had no nexus to (Fleer's) employment."



During the investigation, Fleer, who has been with the Sheriff's Department for just over five years, was removed from a post at San Diego Central Jail and placed on desk duty, the agency reported. He had no on-duty contact with the public after being reassigned, officials said.



"Even though the allegation(s) had nothing to do with Fleer's duties as a deputy, they were so serious that all peace-officer authority was taken away from him," the Sheriff's Department asserted in a statement. "The Sheriff's Department takes allegations of illegal activity by its employees very seriously. We hold all our deputies to the highest standards and will hold deputies who violate the law accountable."



Fleer was being held without bail pending arraignment, slated for Wednesday morning.