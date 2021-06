VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching for a missing 13-year-old boy on Sunday.



Brennen, who answers to Eli, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 29400 block of Twain Way in Valley Center, sheriff's officials said.



Brennen is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 115 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, and may be wearing Batman shorts.



Anyone who sees the missing boy was asked to call 911.