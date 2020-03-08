San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher opposes proposal to privatize services at detention facilities

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher along with mental health experts, county workers and restorative justice advocates Monday announced a proposal to examine having the County’s Health and Human Services Agency administer medical and behavioral health services in jails; and prevent the San Diego County Sheriff from privatizing services. They also launched a petition called “Stop the Sheriff from Outsourcing Medical and Mental Health Services”.



“Outsourcing all medical services to a private contractor has the potential to worsen the existing system of care, threaten county jobs and further exacerbate bad outcomes for incarcerated individuals,” said Supervisor Fletcher. “Instead, we need a system of care driven by providing the appropriate care and preparation for release and reintegration into society. Not a system designed to limit care to maximize profit.”



According to the county, the Sheriff’s Department operates a hybrid system of private contractors and county workers. Fletcher said this system has produced jail suicide rates five times higher than the state prison system, including the high death rates among California’s jail systems.



"We have been given a sneak preview of the outcome of profitizing care in jails and laying off county workers, and it is grim. The Sheriff has failed to meaningfully address his abhorrent record concerning the deaths in our local jails, and now he is putting forward a proposal that will exacerbate the loss of lives even further,” said Geneviéve Jones-Wright, Executive Director, Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MOGO)