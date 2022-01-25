San Diego County Supervisors to discuss new initiative on human trafficking, ghost gun ordinance

The San Diego County D.A.'s office said San Diego is among one of the highest regions in the United States with human trafficking.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A number of important issues are going before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, ranging from fighting human trafficking to ghost guns.

Vice Chair Nora Vargas is introducing an initiative to strengthen the county’s efforts in prevention and support for human trafficking survivors in San Diego.

The board said the proposal will continue to strengthen the County’s education efforts in the prevention of human trafficking, "enhance coordination of resources, work with our public safety partners, and will focus on ensuring services are provided to survivors and the families of survivors of human trafficking."

The San Diego County D.A.'s office said San Diego is among one of the highest regions in the United States with human trafficking, with anywhere from 3,000 to 8,000 survivors each year.

The board will also have a final reading over rules on weapons with no serial numbers or "ghost guns" and safe storage of firearms. The new ordinance will prohibit anything from possession to transportation of a non-serialized gun or parts of the weapon.

Another one of the new rules will require all guns in homes to be stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock. If passed, the new law would take effect next month.