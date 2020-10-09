San Diego couple in Bay Area describes eerie sky, poor air quality

San Diego couple Leonardo Castaneda and Chelsea Pelayo who moved to Northern California couldn't believe what greeted them when they peered out the window Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Imagine waking up to a bright orange sky, so strange in color your iPhone camera doesn't even register it. Millions of people in the Bay Area were struggling with poor air quality Wednesday under an apocalyptic sky.

San Diego couple Leonardo Castaneda and Chelsea Pelayo who moved to Northern California couldn't believe what greeted them when they peered out the window Wednesday morning.

"[It was] really strange," Castaneda said. "We woke up, it looked like five in the morning; even by 10 or 11, [it was] still dark out; [but] instead of black, it was red and orange."

The couple moved to the Bay Area from San Diego a couple of years ago and have seen a stunning result in their new neighborhood because of the wildfires. They described a heavy dark cloud hovering over them filtering the sunlight.

"You can't see the sun," said Castaneda. "It's an orange, brick-colored haze."

"[It was] very Mars-like," Pelayo said. "Yeah, it felt like we're in a completely different world."

The wise choice: to close the doors and windows and stay inside.

"Indoors we have everything closed [and an] air purifier going - doubles as our fan too chilling the air," Pelayo said.

The dust cloud is filled with dense particles that eventually fall to earth, leaving another reminder of the burning forests.

"Lots of cars have a fine layer of ash but it's not the awful, smoky smell that I was expecting when looking outside," said Castaneda.

The couple said they're concerned about the health of some neighbors because of the air quality, hoping it clears soon. And they said they miss San Diego.