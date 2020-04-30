San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund raises more than $9 million

Thousands of San Diegans have received assistance through this fund.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has helped thousands of San Diegans in need, but county leaders said there is still a long road ahead of us.

"The overwhelming vast majority of San Diegans care about one another, and they care about doing the right thing," said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

He said the community opened their hearts and wallets immediately to help those who've fallen on hard times during this health crisis.

"That money is going directly to our friends and neighbors in need to try and help ease the economic anxiety around rent, utilities, food," he added.

Since the fund was established in March, it has raised more than $9 million dollars. It has distributed grants to local nonprofits like Interfaith Community Services, Meals on Wheels and the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

The fund also helped the Tri-City Hospital Foundation purchase necessary equipment to help protect health care workers.

It's provided hunger relief for seniors and vulnerable San Diegans, but Fletcher says there's still so many who need help.

"Coronavirus highlights a lot of inequities in our society," he said.

According to Fletcher, areas hit hardest include the south and southeastern parts of the county. Some of these communities were already struggling.

"There's so many folks, our small businesses certainly been devastated," he said. "In this time of uncertainty, when we don't know when the economy will open back up, we also don't know when people will want to go back as customers even if it does open back up."

He hopes the fund continues to grow.