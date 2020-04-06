Curfews extended in areas of San Diego County for Wednesday night

The City of La Mesa announced it will keep a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through the morning of June 8.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Several cities in San Diego County extended their curfews Wednesday with La Mesa announcing it will keep a curfew in place through the morning of Monday, June 8.

Curfews have been put in place by individual cities several nights this week following riots and looting in La Mesa on Saturday and downtown San Diego on Sunday.

The latest curfews and times include:

El Cajon has extended its curfew for another night. The curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The City of La Mesa announced it will keep a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Wednesday through the morning of June 8.

