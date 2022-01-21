"If something seems off, walk away" | San Diego District Attorney warns about fake COVID testing sites

"COVID, like any emergency brings out the best and worst in people," said San Diego District Attorney, Summer Stephan.



Stephan tells CBS 8 her office has received complaints about suspicious sites.



"We did receive complaints about pop-up testing sites that did not look like they're following procedures....something was off. They didn't have you know gloves. They didn't really have their company or their laboratory advertised," explained Stephan.



Investigators with the DA's Consumer Protection Division have visited several sites.



They haven't encountered anything illegal, but Stephan says they're out there looking to either steal people’s identity, or use it to file fake insurance claims.



"They're gonna use that to get payments from Medi-Cal or other payments through this testing and potentially not deliver the test result," said Stephan.



Here are some signs a pop up site could be a scam:



-It's set up on a sidewalk or near a county site in hopes of luring people from long lines

