San Diego District Attorney not filing charges in alleged rape of minor by SDSU football players

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County District Attorney will not be pressing charges against former San Diego State University football players who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in October of last year.

The announcement comes four months after San Diego Police turned the investigation over to the DA's office.

CBS 8 was the first to interview the teen who said she was gang-raped by several football players at an off-campus party on Rockford Drive.

The teen girl later filed a civil lawsuit against Aztecs' former punter, Matt Araiza, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills; Zavier Leonard, who is a current member of the Aztecs team; and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the Buffalo Bills dropped Araiza from its roster.

According to the DA's December 7 statement, "prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction."

The District Attorney's Office says that during the course of its investigation, prosecutors conducted interviews with over 35 witnesses, examined the rape kit test and the DNA collected from it, and conducted 10 search warrants.

Reads the statement, "The search warrants yielded four terabytes of data which included forensic evidence from cell phones and video evidence of the incident itself."

The District Attorney added that its investigation was solely based on whether or not prosecutors had substantial evidence needed to convict the alleged defendant and said that the ongoing civil case does not have to meet the same burdens of proof.