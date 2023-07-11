San Diego doctor, son sentenced for N95 mask hoarding, price gouging

Dermatologist Mona Zohdi Mofid bought more than 375,000 N95 respirator masks from medical supply companies between May of 2020 and January of 2021.

SAN DIEGO — A University City dermatologist and her son who hoarded hundreds of thousands of N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and resold them at a high markup were sentenced Tuesday to probation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mona Zohdi Mofid, 51, bought more than 375,000 N95 respirator masks from medical supply companies between May of 2020 and January of 2021. Her son, 21-year-old Adam Zohdi Mofid, resold the masks for -- on average -- 300% to 400% of their purchase price, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that per their plea agreements, both defendants admitted they were aware the markups were illegal at the time.

During the early months of the pandemic, N95 respirator masks were in high demand and were designated as scarce under the Defense Production Act, triggering the act's anti-hoarding and price-gouging provisions.

The Mofids pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violations of the Defense Production Act. Both were sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, while Adam Mofid must also serve 60 days of home confinement. Adam Mofid was fined $1.2 million and Mona Mofid was fined $100,000.

WATCH RELATED: San Diego DA uses billboard to warn against committing insurance fraud (2023).



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android