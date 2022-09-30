San Diego drivers tired of the excuses for high gas prices

Gov. Newsom ordered state officials to allow refineries to switch to the winter blend to help provide some relief in the price of gas.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom ordered state officials to lift restrictions on producing cheaper winter blends of gasoline to provide relief.

But the summer blend gas isn't the only reason why gas prices are so high right now.

Drivers say they’re tired of the ridiculous prices that have jumped 75 cents in the last week and not buying the excuses.

“When you are dropping $100 to fill up a tiny 4-cylinder car, it's absolutely unsustainable,” said Hank Smith, driver.

John Woosley chimed in at Kwik Serv in Santee where a gallon of unleaded gas is $6.19.

“They are very high, I believe it's a little soon, they blew the reserve too soon and the election is coming, here comes the reckoning,” said Woosley.

Except for Costco where there's a long line, $6.19 is cheap in East County but at a Hillcrest Shell, premium was $7.59 a gallon.

Kwik Serv says workers say don't blame the messenger.

“We buy gas and we need to make money,” said Raad Qachi, Kwik Serv employee.

Last Friday the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in San Diego County was $5.57 and today it is $6.32 a gallon.

“We've seen some unexpected issues which we've seen more refineries to go offline which has really constrained supply in California,” said Nicole Peterson, Gas Buddy spokesperson.

Gas Buddy says the three main reasons for the recent dramatic spikes: 1. The war in Ukraine lowering global supplies. 2. State legislation not allowing for cheaper winter blend gas until November. And 3. Local refineries doing their planned and unplanned maintenance.

“If I know one thing, it was Russia, it's the hurricane, it was Trump, there will always be excuses,” said Woosley.

On Thursday, President Biden warns using hurricane Ian as an excuse.

“I also want to say to the oil and gas executives do not, do not use this storm as an excuse to raise gasoline prices and gouge the American public,” said Biden.

Drivers say they've already been taken to the cleaners.

“It's way too expensive for anybody to sustain when gas prices are this high,” said Smith.

Experts predict they'll be high for the next couple of weeks.