San Diego County drought falls to 'abnormally dry' levels

SAN DIEGO — The record amount of rainfall helped alleviate San Diego's drought conditions.

Drought levels have now fallen to the lowest point in two years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the county went from ‘moderate drought’ conditions to ‘abnormally dry.’

"It’s wonderful to see everything green," said San Diego county resident Sharon Mack. "Since we’ve been conserving so long, it’s nice to think we can ease just a bit."

"I love the idea that the reservoirs have filled up," said Escondido resident Laurence Lahave.

"There are waterfalls everywhere. I'm a big hiker, so all the waterfalls we see have been impressive," said San Diegan Nancy Funderburk.

The county had been in a ‘moderate drought’ since May 2021.

"I’ve seen wet seasons but never like this one; this is like being back east in some places," added Mack.

The recent snowfall in the mountains should also improve spring water storage levels.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, the Sierra Nevada Mountains have almost twice as much snow.

Some San Diegans say they’re cautiously hopeful this wet season will make lasting changes for our region.

"I hope it’s the real thing; I hope it has helped," said Funderburk.