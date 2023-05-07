City of San Diego expands passport services amid summer travel season

Coburn and his wife are setting sail on a cruise through the Panama Canal next month.



But, after trying to renew their passports via the mail, they just realized because it's been so long, they're required to apply for new ones.



"We filed for an expedited one two months ago and my wife didn't realize ours were expired for 15 years. She was crying when I got home. She thought we weren't going to get one," said Coburn.



Instead of scouring for an appointment, the two visited the city of San Diego's Passport Acceptance Facility inside City Hall on July 5.



"From 9 am to 10 am, if you're here by 10 am on Wednesday mornings, we will try our best to make sure you come out of here with a passport appointment," said Interim City Clerk, Diana Fuentes.



It's one of the only places in the county that offers walk-in services.



They've more than tripled their appointment offerings as well, with availability between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm Monday through Friday.



Fuentes says the change came about after staff noticed just how high the need for passports is as more and more people are traveling post-COVID.



"And that was just with changing our shift schedules because we actually have part-time agents and full-time agents that come down here on a rotating basis to process them for you," said Fuentes.



For every passport application processed, $35 goes into the city's general fund.



If you need a passport photo, for $10.50, you can do that at City Hall too.



Some other helpful tips:



Appointments can be made online.



They refresh every two weeks, so check early.



Also, make sure to have your paperwork filled out before you arrive and bring a check or money order. Cash or cards are not accepted for passport applications.



Also, check your expiration date.