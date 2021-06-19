One San Diego family’s Juneteenth celebration has been going on since 1954

It’s a major milestone in American history for the first federally recognized Juneteenth holiday. The Cooper family of San Diego has hosted a celebration annually.

SAN DIEGO — From the playing of drums to waving the Pan-African flag down to singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Cooper Family Foundation has hosted their annual Juneteenth Art and Culture celebration each year since 1954.

This year marks the first time at Memorial Park in Logan Heights.

"This is what it is all about, the Juneteenth celebration and everybody gets to eat for free,” said Charles Lewis, as he was grilling food for the event.

Next to him, fellow cook, Amani Miller said, “I turned 50 this year, and I remember doing this with my uncle since I was a kid."

The Cooper Family’s Juneteenth celebration has been a ritual for some and new to many others. Lewis, Miller and Dwayne Mitchell got to Memorial Park at 6 a.m. to begin grilling.

San Diegans celebrating Juneteenth in a big way at the Cooper Family Juneteenth Art & Culture celebration until 5 pm at Memorial Park:

2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego 92113 @CBS8 🎊 pic.twitter.com/Qee3CTHfNJ — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 19, 2021

"I've been here almost 15 years, I didn't even know about it,” said Mitchell, originally from Florida.

Lana Cooper-Jones says the Juneteenth celebration was the brainchild of her late father Sidney Cooper, Sr. It began at her family’s Cooper Grocery Store and was held in the parking lot at 30th and Imperial Avenue. Cooper-Jones held the event last year in her own backyard due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have to give it to my father, he's from Oklahoma, he believed in Juneteenth and was big on celebrating it and said it is an American holiday,” Cooper-Jones said.

The matriarch of the family is now 91 years old and was standing on stage alongside San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe.

"This is our liberation day, our celebration day,” said Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe of San Diego’s District 4.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria made the proclamation in saying “he does here by proclaim June 19 to be Juneteenth day in the City of San Diego."

The large event brought together 62 different vendors including Sisi Boutique of Spring Valley.

"This will be my first time for Juneteenth, and I'm just happy to be here honey, we are just trying to celebrate, and it will not be my last,” said Sisi Boutique owner Sarah Friyo.

LaShawn Mitchell kept adding colored post-it notes in the shape of a heart to a white board titled the “Prayer Wall.”

“We do this every year to let everybody know that we are thinking about everybody, and that God is with them no matter what problem they have, God is always there,” said Mary Jackson.

Some prayers were family member’s health. LaShawn Mitchell said her prayer is that Covid goes away.

There was also a photo exhibit showed legends in Black history, and many who lost their lives due to the harsh realities of racism.

"It's kind of a sad story that is on the wall,” said Max Fleming with his wife and two small children.

Many are learning what Juneteenth is on its first federal recognition. the day the last enslaved African Americans were finally free on June 19, 1865 in Texas.

"I don't know much about the culture, so my kids being you know half black makes me want to learn and understand,” said Amy Fleming.

Knowing Juneteenth is now a national holiday brings tears to Lana Cooper-Jones’ eyes.

"If my father was here to see history finally become real and that people are celebrating it just like the Fourth of July, he would be so proud,” she said.

Fleming said “I'm glad it's a holiday, so that is cool. I think there is still a lot of work to be done, but it is exciting to be out here you know and celebrating."