San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims

Nationwide, law enforcement operations located more than 200 victims during that time, officials said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego division of the FBI reported Tuesday that its agents located at least 17 potential human trafficking victims, one under the age of 18, during a nationwide initiative to find victims.

As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists, as well as state and local partners, to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August, according to the FBI.

Nationwide, law enforcement operations located more than 200 victims during that time, officials said.

"We are proud to have worked alongside our law enforcement partners in our efforts against these horrific crimes," said Stacey Moy, special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office. "The FBI will continue to investigate all human trafficking, as we do each and every day, to ensure the victims receive the resources and assistance they need, and their traffickers are held accountable."