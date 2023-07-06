San Diego ranks 5th in nation for amount of dog attacks on mail carriers

There are steps that dog owners can take to protect mail carriers and their dogs.

SAN DIEGO — More than 5,300 postal service employees nationwide were attacked while delivering mail in 2022. That's up 26% from the previous year.

San Diego ranks fifth highest in the nation among U.S. cities with the most attacks.

The U.S. Postal Service is now calling attention to what they say is a growing problem.

“We’re in San Diego loves dogs and everyone loves their pets so unfortunately the risk is high here," said Diane Venable, a USPS Safety Manager.

USPS says California tops all other states for the most dog attacks in 2022, at 675 attacks. A total of 39 mail carriers were attacked last year in San Diego alone.

“As a carrier, we always got to approach each house as if they have a dog even if they do not," said Carlos Dominguez, a USPS mail carrier.

Dominguez says he’s always on the lookout when delivering the mail.

“I usually use my keys or whistle. I tend to make noise and say things like 'mailman, mail carrier, ‘mailman is here’. ‘Hello, hello.’ Things like that, just to get the dog's attention if there was a dog there,” said Dominguez, who says, he learned that the hard way.

“The dog jetted out of there and came at me full direct to attack me…But one thing I didn't prepare myself for was the second dog. The second dog came around, and beat me in the leg,” he added.

He says two large dogs attacked him and left a deep puncture wound that require multiple stitches.

Juliette Nash with the San Diego Humane Society says any dog can display aggressive behavior, no matter the size or breed.

“Small dogs have just as big of a bark as a bigger dog. Anything with a mouth has the potential to use it to defend themselves if they feel stressed,” said Nash.

According to Humane Law Enforcement - dog owners can be held liable for any injuries incurred by their dog biting in most situations, but especially if they bite mail carriers, delivery drivers, or anyone who has legitimate business being on your property.

There are steps that dog owners can take to protect mail carriers and their dogs. That includes making it clear pets live on the property, you can leave toys, bowls, or signage.

If you can, move your mailbox away from your home or front door and always make sure to keep dogs inside or away from the door when expecting a delivery.

The humane society says they have seen a lot more dogs that are struggling with social interactions because they didn’t get as much exposure during the pandemic.

National Dog Bite Awareness Week takes place June 4-10.