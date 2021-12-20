San Diego Fire Department crews put out apartment building fire

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the resident to help pay for storage and caring for her cats which were inside the apartment during the fire on Park Boulevard.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews Monday extinguished a non-injury blaze that started in a two-story apartment complex near Balboa Park in the Marston Hills neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at 11:36 a.m. at 3665 Park Blvd. According to SDFD, crews saw smoke billowing from the exterior of the building's center hallway and then put the fire out just afternoon.

Crews then checked the entire complex to ensure the fire had not spread elsewhere.

A GoFundMe page identified the resident of the apartment that burned as Rebecca Berry. In addition to the losses inside her residence, the page indicated Berry is facing a $7,000 estimate to care for her cats which were in the apartment during the fire.

There were no injuries, according to SDFD. It was unclear what caused the fire. Property damage figures were not immediately available.