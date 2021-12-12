Fire in North Park destroys 2 businesses

Mister Brown’s Barber Shop and Soluna Wellness were completely destroyed during a building fire on Sunday morning.

SAN DIEGO — It was a sad scene in North Park on Sunday morning as firefighters responded to a second alarm building fire on University Avenue. Fortunately, there were no lives lost and no injuries to anyone, but unfortunately, two local businesses were completely destroyed.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, dispatch began receiving 911 calls about smoke coming from a building in the 3000 block of University Avenue. Firefighters arrived quickly from nearby station 14.

“This morning while I was cooking breakfast, I noticed a smoky smell,” said Chelsea Wineteer, who lives in a nearby apartment building. “I noticed a plume of smoke billowing down University Avenue and I heard the fire sirens.”

Wineteer quickly grabbed her valuables and evacuated.

“I think it translated immediately as adrenaline,” said Wineteer. “I actually riled my boyfriend and grabbed my cat carrier.”

“Inside it was heavy smoke conditions down to the floor so it wasn’t visible,” said Deputy Fire Chief David Gerboth with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “Once we were able to open up the roof, they did find that the fire was well-involved on the second floor and through the attic space.”

After cutting holes in the roof to release the heavy smoke and super-heated gases, firefighters were able to increase the visibility inside the building, and began attacking the fire.

“Firefighters made an extremely aggressive attack, attacking the fire and ventilating the roof, and were able to confine it to the two units that were involved upon their arrival,” said Gerboth.

The fire was confined to Mister Brown’s Barber Shop and Soluna Wellness, which were completely destroyed.

“I got a call this morning from one of our neighbors that there was smoke billowing out of our windows,” said Soluna Wellness owner Antonio Hernandez. “It’s one of the worst things you can hear as a new business owner.”

Antonio Hernandez and his wife Emmercelle opened Soluna Wellness this past March, and they’re devastated.

“In a sense, the building was on fire, and we felt like our dreams went up with it, ya know,” said Hernandez. “It’s very intimidating, very scary, but we’re here together. We’re very safe, healthy, and that’s all that matters.”

Antonio and his wife have set up a GoFundMe account to help their business recover from this tragic loss. Meanwhile, Wineteer was thankful that firefighters worked so quickly and kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

“I think it’s really unfortunate for those two businesses,” said Wineteer. “But I’m very grateful they were able to contain it to just the two businesses that didn’t have any people in them at the time.”