SAN DIEGO —

San Diego Fire-Rescue worked to extinguish multiple vegetation fires in the Otay Mesa area Sunday.

SDFD received a call around 11:00 a.m. about the fires in the 200 block of Beyer Way. There are at least 10 fires burning with five percent containment reported. There is no word yet on how many acres have burned.

The agency is reporting that one person has been arrested in connection to allegedly setting the fires. It hasn’t been determined if Sunday’s arrest is connected to a series of fires in the Chula Vista area over the past couple of days.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.