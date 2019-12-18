SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Burn Institute held a holiday fire safety demonstration on Wednesday, that featured a tree burning inside a makeshift home.

The demonstration was intended to help residents prevent home fires and burn injuries, which are more likely during the holidays. According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires and burn injuries increase during winter due to people heating their houses, hanging holiday decorations that include lights and flammable materials and the use of candles.

"We have many recommendations and safety tips that can prevent serious injury, death and property damage," SDFD Fire Marshal Doug Perry said. "This demonstration is a dramatic example of how quickly a tree fire can spread inside a home."

Residents are advised to use precaution with holiday decorations and items like candles, which should be placed at least three feet from anything combustible, according to Cal Fire. The Burn Institute also offers resources to mitigate fire danger like offering free smoke alarms to seniors around the county. Information on the organization can be found at burninstitute.org.