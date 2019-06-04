SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department kicked off its third annual Girls Empowerment Camp on Saturday, allowing teenagers to learn skills used by firefighters and lifeguards.

Camp attendees had the opportunity to use equipment like chainsaws, axes and ropes, learn basic first aid and hands-only CPR and experience a firefighter's workout. While it is currently full and registration is closed, the two-day camp is open to kids and young adults of any gender ages 14-18, provided that they registered for it.

"We are pleased to present this opportunity for teens," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell. "These camp participants will learn valuable skills while spending two days with professional firefighters and lifeguards. The organizers of the GEC have done an outstanding job putting together fun and meaningful activities for this weekend's camp."

More than 100 teenagers are registered for this year's camp, according to the Fire-Rescue Department. The camp took place at the SDFD Training Facility. Residents can visit sdfirerescue.org/gec for more information on the Girls Empowerment Camp.