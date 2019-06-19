SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced on Wednesday that the City of San Diego has installed new solar panels at 17 city-owned facilities. The panels were installed as part of an effort to reach the goal of 100% renewable energy use citywide by 2035.

“We’re making investments today to create a cleaner San Diego and become one of the greenest cities in the world,” Mayor Faulconer said. “Adding more and more solar makes all the sense in the world as it reduces energy costs at city facilities and helps toward our goal of using 100 percent renewable energy.”

The city estimates the solar installations will result in cost savings of about $12.5 million over the next 20 years. The largest new solar installation is at Balboa Park’s Inspiration Point where more than 2,900 panels have created a parking lot canopy. The canopy produces 1,547,000 kilowatt hours of energy annually – enough to power the equivalent of 131 homes for a year.

Solar panels have been installed at the following facilities:

Malcolm X Library Parking Lot

Serra Mesa/Kearny Mesa Library Parking Lot

Carmel Valley Recreation Center Rooftop & Parking Lot

Fire Repair Facility Rooftop

Eastern Division Police Station Parking Lot

Rancho Bernardo Senior Center Parking Lot

Southern Division Police Station Rooftop

Point Loma Library Rooftop

Mountain View Community Center Rooftop

Northern Division Police Station Rooftop & Parking Lot

Tierrasanta Community Pool Parking Lot

Western Division Police Station Parking Lot

Mission Valley Library Parking Lot

Central Division Police Station Parking Garage Parking lot

Mission Trails Regional Nature & Visitor Center Parking Lot

Inspiration Point Parking Lot (Balboa Park)

Park de la Cruz Recreation Center Rooftop & Parking Lot

San Diego is a national leader in solar, ranking second nationally in overall solar installations behind Los Angeles, according to Environment California’s 2019 annual rankings.