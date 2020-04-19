SAN DIEGO — With trunks open and arms full, hundreds of volunteers from the San Diego Food Bank and the San Diego Labor Council distributed food and supplies for the fourth straight week at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday morning.

Keith Maddox, the Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the San Diego Labor Council, says that volunteers from various industries around the city have come together to lend a helping hand. “What you have out there is a number of our union workers, a lot of these workers are laid off. You also have grocery workers or construction workers,” said Maddox.

The volunteers have the distribution down to a science. They distributed food and supplies to 1,000 families in a little over an hour.

Maddox added, “these are real families who need real help. To see San Diegans coming together to see this week after week and seeing the smiles on the faces makes it all worthwhile.”

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of those at the stadium site and offered some optimism to the situation, “San Diegans are doing the right thing and we're seeing that. We have not seen that continued increase, we're seeing that flattening.”

Though the food lines will continue, the mayor says it's encouraging to see the city come together through this time of crisis. “Just the spirit and the gratitude its really phenomenal to see San Diegans help other San Diegans.”

