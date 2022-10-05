San Diego Food Bank sees impacts of nationwide baby formula shortage

The impacts have reached the San Diego Food Bank as baby formula is going out much quicker than donations come in.

SAN DIEGO — The nationwide baby formula shortage continues with 43% of the top-selling formulas out of stock, according to the most recent data from Datasembly.

The food bank didn't have any baby formula in stock Tuesday evening.

"Our last pallet of formula went out our doors this afternoon so we are doing our best to find formula, not only throughout the state of California, but all the vendors we use throughout the country," said Casey Castillo, the San Diego Food Bank Interim CEO.

The San Diego Food Bank is one of three Diaper Banks in the state. This means they distribute things like diapers, wipes and baby formula to those in need, however baby formula is getting harder to come by.

"We are seeing less of those donations and certainly our nonprofit partners we work with are having a harder time acquiring it as well," Castillo said.

San Diego mother, Miriam Kieling is having a difficult time finding formula.

"It's very anxiety provoking," she said. "It's getting ridiculous."

Her four month old's hypoallergenic formula was already expensive but now it's nearly impossible to find.

"It's a constant hunt. I'm on Facebook like who wants to trade or who has got what?" I think it's getting worse. Target hasn't had it in stock for I don't even know how long," she said.

The formula shortage stemmed from supply chain issues and was then worsened with recalls. CVS, Walgreens and Target have all put limits on how much formula customers can buy at a time.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it is working to increase imports and ease the review process to add more supply.

The San Diego Food Bank relies on baby formula donations to help people in need. You can find more information on how to donate, here.