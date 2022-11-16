Popular San Diego food truck owner charged with arson and fraud after fire engulfed his business

The owner of Rollin' Roots food truck, which caught fire in 2021, is facing several charges, including fraud and arson, related to his crisped business on wheels.

SAN DIEGO — A well-known San Diego-area businessman faces several charges, including fraud and arson, concerning a fire that destroyed his business last year.

Avonte Hartsfield pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to the allegations.

Prosecutors said the 26-year-old is accused of intentionally setting fire to his food truck business and raising more than $100,000 in donations.

Hartsfield’s Rollin' Roots food truck caught fire in October of 2021.

According to a criminal complaint against him, he is accused of ‘maliciously’ setting fire to the truck and then scamming more than 2,000 people who donated to help his business bounce back.

CBS 8 featured Hartfield on several occasions, including the days following the fire and vandalism at his other business that he was preparing to open as a pizzeria. At the time, he called a series of hate crimes directed at him and his business.

CBS 8 also covered the outpouring of community support that followed, including when Sycuan tribal officials donated $20,000.

In a statement following the allegations against him, tribal chairman Cody Martinez said:

“This is a very distressing and unfortunate turn of events. We believe in the bedrock principle of being innocent until proven guilty. However, if guilty, we will be very disappointed by his betrayal of our trust and evaluate our options for recovery.”

Hartsfield raised more than $102,000 in GoFundMe donations from local San Diegans and others.

The GoFundMe Team also donated 750 dollars. In a statement, a GoFundMe spokesperson said:

“We are working with law enforcement to assist with their ongoing investigation. If any donor would like to request a refund in the meantime, we will process it for them.”

The statement adds that while misuse of funds is rare, donors are protected, and their donations are refunded.

Hartsfield recently moved his business to Los Angeles but had recently announced on his social media that he would be back in San Diego to serve meals for Thanksgiving.

On an Instagram live stream Wednesday, Hartsfield told followers the investigation would not impact plans for his business.

Hartsfield is set to be back in court for a readiness hearing on January 4 and a preliminary hearing on January 19.

To request a refund from GoFundMe, click here.