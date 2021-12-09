San Diego football fans say they prefer bars to packed stadiums

"The angst for getting football back is amplified by COVID, but it is about time we have it back."

SAN DIEGO — Football is back and fans across San Diego packed bars on Sunday to watch all the action.

"Here for football!" cheered sports fan Brett Wilson.

"Here we go Brownies, here we go! Hoo! Hoo!" chanted another sports fan,

"It's been a long summer without it. We're ready for it," said bar goer Steve Searles. "The angst for getting football back is amplified by COVID, but it is about time we have it back."

"Plus, it is never a bad excuse to drink on Sundays," laughed Wilson.

"It's really exciting. It's cool to experience this and know the players are safe and vaccinated and entertain us and we are staying safe here," said Bradley Reid visiting San Diego from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Bar and restaurant workers said they are grateful their business survived the pandemic so far.

"We feel fortunate to have made it and be fully staffed and keep everyone safe while following protocols. It's great to have everyone back," said Home and Away bartender, Siera Kelton.

When it comes to watching the games at a bar versus at a packed stadium, fans are loud and proud when deciding where they cheer on their team.

"There is also something to be said about staying at a local spot and supporting the community with your neighbors," said Searles.

"Absolutely a bar as opposed to a packed stadium. I'd rather be sitting and comfortable with space," said Reid.

"I would say a bar, however there is nothing that compares to Arrowhead! Go Chiefs!" cheered Kelton.

"Go Chargers!" cheered the crowd.