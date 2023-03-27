San Diego freeway temporarily closed for vehicles, opened to pedestrians

The community of San Diego was offered a rare experience of cruising down northbound lanes of SR-15 on a bicycle or walking in lanes of a major freeway.

SAN DIEGO — The community of San Diego was offered the rare experience of cruising down northbound lanes of State Route 15 on a bicycle or simply walking in lanes of a major freeway without the presence of a vehicle.

California Department of Transportation shut down northbound lanes of SR-15 between Harbor Drive and SR-94 while crews performed routine scheduled maintenance. As the repair work was underway, public members were granted rare access to walk and bike on the highway while helping to clean it up.

The adventure began around 7 a.m. on March 25 on National Avenue in the Logan Heights area.

Caltrans had several sections around the mid-city area where volunteers of all ages could find resources, cleaning supplies, activities, art installations, and more.

Drone video shared with CBS 8 from San Diegan, Chris Barber, showed desolate lanes of State Route 94 and 15, packed with bicyclists - a view usually filled with motorists moving about their day.

The closure lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes while the repair and clean-up efforts were underway.

The closure was part of California Clean Community Days.

"This statewide 11-day event kicks off Friday, March 17, with a big splash of activities occurring on Saturday, March 25. The goal is to work together to clean up our communities and spread the word about taking pride in keeping California clean," according to California officials.