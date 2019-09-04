SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.8 cents today to $3.832, its highest amount since Oct. 25, one day after increasing 3.9 cents.



The average price has risen 21 consecutive days and 27 of the past 28, increasing 51 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.9 cents more than one week ago, 51.7 cents higher than one month ago and 27.9 cents greater than one year ago.



The average price has risen 49.7 cents since the year began.