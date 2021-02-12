San Diego girl with leukemia hosts blood drive to help end blood shortage

A nationwide blood shortage is impacting 5-year-old Karina Willis who fought leukemia and relies on blood transfusions to stay in remission.

SAN DIEGO — In August 2020, then 4-year-old Karina Willis was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia. Because she requires aggressive chemotherapy, she often needs blood and platelet transfusions. To date, Karina has received more than 30 transfusions and will continue to require more in the future.

This Sunday is the second blood drive that Karina’s father Rick has organized in her name. At La Costa Canyon High School from 10-3 p.m., people can donate blood and help cancer patients like Karina.

“There is absolutely no way she would be in remission without getting blood from the San Diego Blood Bank,” said Rick Willis

Karina’s father couldn’t believe the outpouring of support Karina’s Krew saw during their blood drive in October.

“It stinks for what has happened but what she's helped create is pretty special,” shared Willis.

The San Diego Blood Bank says the pandemic has led to the lowest blood supply in decades which has affected San Diego’s supply for patients. So far Karina’s Krew blood drives have given blood to 1,200 people.

“Because of her and what she’s done she’s influenced so many people,” said Willis.

A toy drive will also be happening during the blood donation event benefiting Rady Children’s Hospital.