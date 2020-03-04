SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Social distancing has become the new normal in our communities, and health officials will soon be asking businesses to do the same.

“We are going to require businesses start putting in place physical distancing protocol,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

The County of San Diego is preparing to issue strict social distancing rules for businesses.

“And provide to your employees protocols and procedures for how it will ensure physical distancing,” Fletcher added.

Guidelines for grocery stores, Brooke Geiger said are desperately needed.

“They're putting up plastic shields which is great, but there’s still a lot of touching, you know, consumer touches bagger not wearing gloves,” she said.

The California Grocers Association was quick to respond Thursday, concerned stores will need to scramble to be compliance.

In a statement saying in part:

"Grocers are working around the clock to safely secure the food and essentials for the citizens of California. The safety of our employees and customers is always our first priority, and even more so during this health crisis."

“It seems like a losing battle but they're doing the best they can,” said a San Diego shopper.

At Trader Joe's, there is tape on the ground to ensure a six foot distance between customers. Employees are also wiping down carts and offering a splash of sanitizer. At other stores, protective shields have gone up at checkout counters. Now, customers will be using face covers in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We're learning,” another shopper said in line at Trader Joes.

The virus may be here to stay for a while, but health officials promise, the way we fight it will continue to change.

The new rules for businesses will take effect Monday, following additional guidelines from the county.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.