Coach of San Diego Gulls, Roy Sommer, announces retirement

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gulls coach Roy Sommer, the winningest coach in American Hockey League history, announced Saturday that he would retire after Saturday evening's season finale at Colorado.

"After much thought and discussion with my family, I felt this is the right time to announce my retirement," the 66-year-old Sommer said. "I started this career when I was six years old and have been in it ever since. I want to thank the Anaheim Ducks, the San Diego Gulls, and all the fans for their support throughout the season."

Sommer was hired by the Gulls on July 12, replacing Joel Bouchard, who was fired after coaching the Gulls to a 28-33-4-3 record in the 2021-22 season, their first losing record in their first seven seasons in the AHL. The Gulls had a league-worst 20-48-2-1 record entering Saturday's game against the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, Colorado.

Sommer spent the previous 24 seasons as coach of the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate, including the last seven with the San Jose Barracuda. The Barracuda announced in May 2022 that Sommer would become a senior advisor for the team, assisting general manager Joe Will with various scouting and player development efforts.

He compiled an 808-721-107 record with San Jose's AHL affiliates in Kentucky (1998-01), Cleveland (2001-06), Worcester (2006-15), and San Jose (2015- 22). He helped guide the Barracuda to five Calder Cup playoff appearances in seven seasons following the creation of the AHL's Pacific Division in 2015.

Sommer's career AHL record is 828-769-110. He received the A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's coach of the year in 2017 after leading San Jose to a 43-16-9 record and an appearance in the Western Conference final.

More than 150 players who Sommer coached in the AHL reached the NHL, including Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier, Dan Boyle, Mikka Kiprusoff, Evgeni Nabokov, and Jonathan Cheechoo.

With the Gulls, Sommer oversaw the development of young prospects who contributed to their NHL parent club, the Anaheim Ducks, this season, including goaltender Lukas Dostal, forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and defenseman Drew Helleson.

"In his short time with our organization, Roy made an important impact on the coaching staff, players, and fans, and we wish him the best in retirement," said Gulls general manager Rob DiMaio, who is also an assistant general manager with the Ducks.

Sommer also coached five seasons in the ECHL with a 176-124-34 record. He led the Richmond Renegades to the Kelly Cup championship in 1995 and received the John Brophy Award as the ECHL's coach of the year, guiding the Renegades to a league-best 46-11-13 record and a league-record 105 points.

Sommer was an assistant coach with the Sharks from 1996-98 and their associate coach for a portion of the 2019-20 NHL season before rejoining the Barracuda as coach before the 2020-21 season.