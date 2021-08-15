San Diego Haitian nonprofits, ministries sending relief after devastating earthquake

"It's extremely painful to go through. My soul is in a knot. My soul is crying," said Guerline Jozef, member of the Haitian Bridge Alliance.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 1,300 people had died as of Sunday after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti Saturday morning. The country of 11 million has still not recovered from political turmoil and a devastating earthquake from 11 years ago.

Haitian communities in San Diego are doing what they can to support their home country.

"First thing we thought is 'oh Lord not again,'" said Haitian-American Guerline Jozef, member of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, a nonprofit in San Diego providing relief efforts and financial support to 10 families in Haiti so far.

The powerful earthquake is yet another devastating blow to Haiti, a country still reeling from a presidential assassination last month and never recovered from a catastrophic quake in 2010 that killed 300,000 people.

"Haiti is not getting a break whether it's natural disasters or its political turmoil," said Jozef. "We are working directly with communities and not organizations to start sending humanitarian support."

The pastor and church members of the Haitian Methodist Ministry of San Diego said they are working on sending volunteers to Haiti.

"We're trying to get doctors and nurses to go immediately and possibly set up a mobile clinic," said Haitian Methodist Ministry member, Wismick Saint-Jean.

Haitian Methodist Ministry's Pastor Jean Elise Durandisse said his cousin lives in Haiti and his house collapsed.

"Some people are screaming for help," says Pastor Durandisse.

"You cannot help but to feel depressed and despair. We know God is in charge and we have hope," says Saint-Jean.

"It's extremely painful to go through. My soul is in a knot. My soul is crying," said Jozef. "We are tired but we are pushing for the Haitian people."

The Haitian Methodist Ministry in San Diego is having a special service Sunday night at 7 where they plan to take a moment of silence for those in Haiti. Anyone from the public is invited to attend.