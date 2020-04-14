SAN DIEGO — Blood banks all over the country are urging people to come out and donate during these crazy times. San Diegans heard the call with over one hundred signing up to give during the San Diego Heroes Blood Drive at Pechanga Arena.

The event is a partnership between Kyle Kraska’s Celebration of Heroes, Pechanga Arena, and The Red Cross.

The Red Cross says volunteers donating blood is the only way they can keep the supply up throughout the year. According to the American Association of Blood Banks, over 4,000 blood drives have been canceled from mid-March due to the coronavirus. That equates to 130,000 donations being lost.

Although Tuesday’s blood drive is at capacity, you can always schedule a donation online.

RELATED: Kyle Kraska invites you to the San Diego Heroes Blood Drive on April 14

RELATED: American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as coronavirus outbreak cancels thousands of blood drives

RELATED: The 2nd annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive was a huge success!